US Senate candidate Carlin calls for campaign finance reform

Republican Senate candidate Jim Carlin says the government is “hurting rather than helping” the American people right now and it’s time for major reform.

“Big government and big business got married,” Carlin said, “and the happy couple has given us the credit card bill.”

Carlin spoke this week at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, a group that regularly hosts Republican officeholders and candidates who are seeking state and federal office. Carlin said government policies have created monopolies in all sectors of the economy, particularly in health care, banking and agriculture. “There’s a reason why politics is big business. They invest hundreds of millions of dollars in politicians,” Carlin said. “We all know that.”

Carlin supports term limits for members of congress. And he’s calling for a ban on so-called “Super PACs” that can spend unlimited amounts of money on elections, while keeping the names of donors secret. “These businesses want to monopolize our political system to where with the hundreds of millions that go in, our voices get silenced and they own the game,” Carlin said, “and I think that has a lot to do with where we are.”

Carlin told the crowd the country won’t have election integrity until there is campaign finance reform. Carlin challenged Senator Chuck Grassley in the 2022 Republican Primary and he’s now competing against Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who’s running for the Senate in 2026.