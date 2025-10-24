Feenstra says GOP stands firm in fight over ACA subsidies

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra says it’s time to let tax credits for about seven million Americans who’ve been buying health insurance policies on the Affordable Care Act marketplace expire.

“ObamaCare has always been very expensive. I mean, it continues to go up. It has never been affordable and when we had COVID, the tax credits were dramatically increased,” Feenstra said during an interview with KIWA Radio. “…We’re saying, ‘No, we can’t do that.'”

Americans with an annual income within 400% above the poverty line will still receive the tax credit next year, but current law says middle-income Americans will no longer qualify next year. Senate Democrats are insisting an extension of these health care subsidies be included in the plan to temporarily fund the federal government.

“I want quality and affordable health care for all Iowans, but there’s a better way,” Feenstra said, “and that’s why we say to Democrats: ‘Open the government. We can talk about this. We can work through it, but we want to do it in the right way.’ And you don’t do that when you have a government shutdown.”

Feenstra was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020. That was after bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act passed the Republican-led House, but failed in the Senate. Feenstra has said protecting people with pre-existing conditions from losing their insurance should be part of any future health care legislation, but he says taking steps to inject competition in the system will reduce premium costs. Feenstra has also proposed that patients who pay with cash should get a discount on their health care bills. This past May, Feenstra formed an exploratory committee for a run for governor in 2026, but has not formally kicked off a statewide campaign.

(Additional reporting by Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)