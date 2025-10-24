Iowa hosting sites for National Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is a National DEA Drug Take Back Day, where you can drop off unneeded prescription drugs.

Sioux City police officer Gina Roberts says they will have two locations for drop off. “This is anonymous, so no record is kept of who drops off, what medication can safely dispose of your medication this way by coming down,” she says.

They took in more then 100 pounds of prescription drugs during the last take back day. “We’re collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They don’t take any liquids or syringes or sharp objects,” Robert says. They will accept vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can find a take back location in your area by going to the DEA take back website.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)