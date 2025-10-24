Supreme Court says Kalona man’s confrontation with deputies was assault

The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a Washington County man for assault after he showed a gun to two deputies.

The deputies were investigating an illegal fireworks report on July 9th of 2022 at Matthew Meisheid’s home in Kalona. Deputies say he responded by pulling a handgun out of his pants, pointing it at the sky, and saying “I’ll show you a firework,boom boom, boom.”

Mieshied’s appeal says there is insufficient evidence for the charges because he did not point or move the gun in the deputies’ direction. The Supreme Court ruling says deputy bodycam footage shows he did not directly point the gun at deputies, but says a person can display an object toward another person without moving the object any closer to them or –in the case of a firearm– pointing it at them.

Mieshied was sentenced to prison with a five-year mandatory minimum as the involvement of law officers made the crime a felony.