Elected Iowa GOP officials oppose ending US Senate filibuster

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are rejecting one avenue for ending the federal government shutdown.

There are 53 Republicans in the Senate — more than enough to pass the House plan to temporarily keep the federal government running, but the U.S. Senate’s so-called “filibuster” rule requires at least 60 senators to agree to let the bill be debated. First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said getting rid of that rule means Democrats could exploit it if they have a majority of seats in the Senate in the future.

“They want us to break the filibuster. Why? Because they want to make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states. They want to pack the Supreme Court,” Miller-Meeks said Friday night at a fundraiser for her 2026 campaign. “We cannot let them do that.”

In 2021, three House Democrats proposed a bill to add four justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who’s running for the U.S. Senate, opposes expanding the Supreme Court and Hinson predicts D.C. and Puerto Rico would send four more Democrats to the U.S. Senate if they become states. “I think that’s a very scary prospect and so what I’m focused on is making sure that we do get the government back open and we have had bipartisan support to do that,” Hinson said after an event in Newton on Friday, “so I think we will get there.”

Neither of the Iowa Republicans who serve in the U.S. Senate have called for getting rid of the 60-vote filibuster rule and taking a vote to end the government shutdown. Jim Carlin, a Republican who’s running for the U.S. Senate, said it’s time for Republicans to consider using the so-called the “nuclear option” and bypass the 60-vote requirement. “I don’t know if we’re quite there yet, but that is something I personally would be looking at, considering,” Carlin said during an appearance last week at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, “and honestly I’d be willing to do it.”

Carlin has a response to Republicans who oppose setting aside the 60-vote filibuster rule because of fears Democrats could use it to pass things Republicans oppose in the future. “That shouldn’t keep you from doing the right thing,” Carlin said. “If you have the majority and there’s no reasonable outcome that’s palatable that serves the interests of the American people, then you have to play a little rough.”

Carlin, who is a lawyer from Sergeant Bluff, is a former state legislator.