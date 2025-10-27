Two pedestrians killed along interstate in western Iowa

An adult and a child were killed Sunday night after being hit by a pickup truck along Interstate 880 in Pottawattamie County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 27-year-old Til Baswa and a two-year-old, both from Des Moines, were standing in the median because their SUV had struck a deer and became disabled on the roadway.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brody Barrier, of Neola, was traveling eastbound on I-880 in a pickup truck at around 7 p.m., when he saw the disabled SUV in the traveled portion of the road and swerved to avoid hitting it.

When he took evasive action, his pickup truck entered the median and struck the two pedestrians before coming to rest in the median.

Baswa and the juvenile died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, which was not hit, was not hurt.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)