With winter approaching, Iowans make plans to set sail for sunny shores

November will arrive Saturday, and as colder weather looms, many Iowans like to dream of warmer climates. It’s projected nearly 22-million Americans will take a cruise next year, what would be the fourth straight year of record cruise passenger numbers.

Brian Ortner, at AAA-Iowa, says especially when winter arrives, folks in snowy states head south.

“The top destination is the Caribbean. That’s definitely where people are going,” Ortner says. “More than 70% of folks are choosing that as their destination, with Alaska, which typically isn’t your winter cruise destination. It’s more of your summer cruise destination, and then the Mediterranean is another one.”

The cruise passenger projection for next year marks an increase of nearly five percent from 2025. Ortner points to three main reasons for the boost in cruise popularity.

“Affordability would be one. Accessibility would be two, and then where we live, weather is probably three,” Ortner says. “If you can get to the Caribbean in the middle of December or January, it’s not a bad place to be.”

Years ago, most cruises ran seven or 14 days, but there are many more options now, including three-day get-aways, that can make short jaunts much more appealing.

“It’s all in one. You’re getting on the ship, your food’s taken care of, your drinks are taken care of, most of your entertainment’s taken care of,” Ortner says. “You pack a bag, you go and you’re there. Convenience is a big, big part.”

Almost half of American cruise passengers travel as couples, 20% cruise with children, about 7% sail solo, and the remainder explore the seas in larger groups.

As far as their ages…”Fifty-five and over is probably the largest sector and then, now, with the growth of newer boats and things like that, family cruises are growing in popularity as well,” Ortner says. “Same destinations, just different amenities based on your age and your need for your family or your travel plans.”

According to AAA studies, 90 percent of U.S. cruise passengers rate their experience as good or very good, and 91 percent have cruised more than once.