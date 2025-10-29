Illuminated holiday train to make ten Iowa stops next month for free concerts

The schedule is now out for the Holiday Train’s annual trip across Iowa, offering free concerts to get folks in the spirit of the upcoming season.

Terry Cunha, spokesman for the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad, says they’re thrilled that this year’s route will allow the train to stop in a total of ten Iowa communities, several more than usual.

This is the 27th year for the train tradition and Cunha says it’s a sight to behold, especially at night.

“It’s fully lit up with Christmas lights and decorations,” Cunha says, “and then as the train comes into your community and makes its stop, you’ll see the stage open up and with that, you’ll have a live musical performance taking place.”

This year’s featured artists on the Iowa leg of the route include pop sensations Smash Mouth and J.J. Wilde.

“Each of the bands will be singing some of their greatest hits, but of course, singing many of the magical Christmas carols that we all know and enjoy,” Cunha says, “recognizing that the audience ranges from young to old, so it’s a great family friendly celebration.”

The 30-minute concerts are free, but the Calgary, Canada-based railroad is working with local non-profits in each Iowa town, asking people who’ll be attending to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

“Most importantly with the holiday train, it’s just an opportunity to help give back to the community and help raise awareness and money for the local food bank,” Cunha says. “We’ll be teaming up with local food banks in each one of the 10 stops in Iowa to help support those in need in the community.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than 26-million dollars and more than five-million pounds of food for community food banks.

Stops are planned November 24th in New Albin, Lansing, Marquette, Guttenberg and Dubuque; November 25th in Bellevue, Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine; and November 26th in Ottumwa.