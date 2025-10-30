Iowa parents need to inspect Halloween treats for any tricks

As Iowa trick-or-treaters hit the streets this weekend, parents are being reminded about a few of the real-life scares to beware of during the Halloween season.

Janna Day, a nurse and education manager at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says kids will be eager to sink their teeth into their bags of loot, but parents need to give those sweet treats a close inspection first.

“Make sure that the candy is in its original packaging, and usually we’re not seeing anything weird,” Day says. “Sometimes we hear about these stories where maybe candy is contaminated, but it’s generally not something that is seen.”

Speaking of being seen, Day says Halloween masks can pose a visibility problem for kids, so make sure they can see clearly while in costume.

“We’re worried about pedestrian safety during Halloween,” Day says. “It’s getting dark outside, and lots of cars are driving around, and lots of really excited kids are out and about, so if we have a mask over their face, it might be hard for them to see those vehicles driving.”

She suggests skipping masks completely and going with make-up or face paints instead, though test those out well ahead of time to ensure there’s no skin irritation or allergies. Also, glow sticks, flashlights and even LED lights attached to their costumes can help make your little goblins more visible.

Once they’re home, Day suggests parents pay special attention to the types of items in the trick-or-treat bags.

“If your child has an allergy to any type of candy, make sure you’re being mindful of that,” Day says. “Also remember that pets can have issues with candy, so chocolate could be potentially poisonous to your dogs or to your pets.”

The Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center is staffed around-the-clock and can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.