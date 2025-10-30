Iowa parents shouldn’t let their young werewolves wolf all of the candy

Most Iowa parents know better than to let their little goblins gobble up all of their Halloween loot on trick-or-treat night.

Registered dietician Cindy Leuck suggests doling out the sweets in small doses, and setting the kids’ expectations ahead of time so they know it won’t be an all-out sugar feast.

“Let your children select one or two pieces of candy daily rather than eating all of that candy at once,” Leuck says. “Balance the candy with nutrient-dense foods. Think about pairing that piece of candy with a meal or snack that’s high in protein and fiber.”

Those shiny wrapped candies may not look that large, but Leuck says they can pack an extremely sugary punch.

“The American Heart Association recommends that children consume 25 grams of sugar or less per day, which is about six teaspoons of sugar,” Leuck says, “and many pieces of candy have that much sugar in just one or two pieces of candy.”

If you’ll be switching on your porch lights and welcoming trick-or-treaters, Leuck suggests you consider a few alternatives to the traditional Halloween fare.

“Think about some non-candy treat items, so things like small toys, or cards from trading card games, or stickers,” Leuck says, “just kind of exciting treats that aren’t necessarily things that we eat.”

Parents will want to inspect the treats their kids bring home before they dig in, making sure the wrappers are intact and there’s no sign of tampering. Sometimes, there may be a baggie of homemade cookies or a popcorn ball. Are those safe?

“Maybe you’re trick-or-treating in a neighborhood where you’re really comfortable and know all of the neighbors around,” Leuck says. “That might be something then that you’re comfortable with.”

If the homemade treats came from a house you don’t know, she says you might just throw that treat out to be on the safe side.

Leuck is a registered dietitian for Emplify Health by Gundersen, which has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.