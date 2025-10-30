Iowa’s governor pledges state funds for food banks due to SNAP situation

Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering the Iowa National Guard to prepare for food distribution missions as Iowa food banks and pantries expect massive demand when tens of thousands of Iowa households do not get monthly SNAP benefits on Saturday due to the federal government shutdown.

Reynolds is directing the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and Volunteer Iowa to recruit and deploy volunteers to support food banks as well as food pantries throughout the state. The governor has also made a move to try to boost fundraising for Iowa’s six regional food banks. Reynolds has announced that starting Monday the state will match up to $1 million in cash donations to the state’s food banks with $1 million in state funds.

In a news release, Reynolds said “government plays an important role in supporting its citizens…but together Iowans can make an even bigger difference for our neighbors who need help during this time.” Reynolds praised private sector companies who’ve donated to Iowa food banks, but closed her written statement by saying “we can’t ignore that U.S. Senate Democrats are refusing to do their part” by voting to end the federal government shutdown.

Governor Reynolds also spoke with reporters after an event in Hull. “Every day we’re going to find something else that’s probably going to be impacted,” Reynold said. “…They’re using Americans and Iowans as a negotiating tool and they think they have the upper hand by letting people suffer.”

Federal officials notified the state days ago that $45 million in SNAP benefits for over 130,000 Iowa households would not be delivered on November 1.

(Additional reporting in Hull by Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)