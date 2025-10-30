Trapping season opens Saturday in Iowa

The Iowa furbearer season opens on Saturday and the DNR furbearer biologist Vince Evelsizer says the trapping prospects look good.

“Overall the furbearer populations around the state are in great condition. The only two species that are of concern would be muskrats and gray fox. Both have a declining population, or with muskrats, somewhat stable,” he says.

Evelsizer says the wet start to the year helped fill up waterways, which benefits furbearers, especially beaver and muskrats. “Having some water out there on the landscape helps them all with litter rearing,” he says, “and then also gives them a place for the winter that doesn’t dry up. And so it just helps with them to do have a better year population wise.”

Evelsizer says the fur prices are still in the low category for those who do take part. “The species that are most popular these days in the current world typically are still raccoons, and to some extent otters, and bobcats have become fairly popular as well,” he says.

Evelsizer says we’ve been holding around 15,000 licensed trappers over the last several years. He says efforts to introduce young people to the sport have been successful. “We’ve partnered with the Iowa Trappers Association and the DNR’s Hunter Ed program and the DNR’s conservation officers. All have been great to work with and getting more beginner trapper events going, with the Iowa Trappers Association leading several of those beginner trapper events. And what’s neat with that is that we’re seeing quite a few youth and females and males attending those events.”

Evelsizer says the young trappers are getting into it for a lot of reasons. “It’s not just fur market driven, they’re doing it to learn the outdoor skills. They’re doing it to get a few nice tanned pelt, that sort of thing, so neat to see,” Evelsizer says.

You can check the Iowa DNR’s website to find out all the rules and regulations for the trapping season.