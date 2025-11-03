GOP candidate Andrews plots water quality strategy

Republican Eddie Andrews says if he’s elected governor, he’d push to address water quality issues, but would maintain the state’s voluntary approach to controlling nitrogen contamination of Iowa waterways.

“They call it kind of the bully pulpit for a reason. You can have a soft bully pulpit,” Andrews said during a recent appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. “…Everyone needs clean water — it is a basic human need, right? Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, we all need clean water and once we understand the importance of that, I think we can make the case that it will be widely used.”

The voluntary Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy was adopted in 2013, to encourage farmers to take steps to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff. Andrews is a state representative from Johnston, a Des Moines suburb. The Des Moines Water Works ran its nitrate removal plant for 110 days this summer and banned lawn watering. The utility’s officials say they took that step to ensure there would be enough drinking water for its 600,000 customers. Andrews said it’s a “statewide problem” that requires a statewide discussion.

“You start with farmers who are doing their best to be good stewards of the land and to simultaneously increase their crops,” Andrews said, “so I think it’s going to take a sit down of all of us, all parties involved.”

The solution it may require more use of cover crops and “other styles of farming,” according to Andrews, who said he’s assembled a group of people to come up with a plan that he’d try to implement if elected. “We bring everyone to the table and talk about pros and cons, but really addressing why nitrates are in the water,” Andrews said.

Andrews is one of four Republicans who are campaigning for their party’s 2026 nomination for governor.