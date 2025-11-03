Le Mars house fire likely sparked by charging batteries

Investigators say a house fire in Le Mars was likely caused by charging lithium batteries.

Firefighters were called to a home on the southwest side of Le Mars early Saturday evening. They encountered heavy smoke from the back of the house. Crews were on the scene for over three and a half hours, with the main floor a total loss. No one was home when the fire started, but two firefighters were injured fighting the fire. Both were treated at the scene and are in good condition.

Investigators determined the probable cause of the fire to be lithium batteries that exploded while being charged in the master bedroom. The house has been deemed uninhabitable.

(Reporting by Sean Power, KLEM, Le Mars)