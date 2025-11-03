Nonprofits that help Iowans pay power bills face funding uncertainty

As the federal government shutdown continues, agencies that help the needy pay their heating bills are in limbo, like Iowa’s LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Danna Buls is executive director at MATURA Action Corporation, which serves low-income residents in southwest Iowa. In the past,

Buls says the government had workarounds to pay for programs like LIHEAP, but now she says it’s “unnerving” not knowing how much her organization will receive this year.

“You know, in years past, they’ll do a continuing resolution where the funding will just stay level,” she says, “and so at least we know it’s approved and the funds are coming.”

Buls says even if funds are delayed, people should still be protected from having their heat shut off, as she says utilities know which people qualify for assistance and they’re blocked from disconnecting them.

She says, “So even though money might not come to the utility vendor, they know that these people are approved.”

In April, President Trump fired the federal staff that runs LIHEAP, which could lead to more delays in the funds going out.

(Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)