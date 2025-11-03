Pickup and owner found after deadly Marshalltown hit and run

Authorities in central Iowa say they’re no longer searching for the pickup truck that was suspected of fleeing from a deadly weekend accident.

Marshalltown Police Chief Chris Jones says the Dodge Ram was identified in the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian late on Saturday night.

“This weekend, we followed up with some leads and information. We were able to locate the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle,” Chief Jones says. “We are processing evidence right now, working through some things to find out what the circumstances were.”

As yet, Jones says no charges have been filed against the truck’s owner.

“We’re still interviewing, looking at all types of evidence that are available in these types of accidents,” Jones says. “We appreciate the public’s help in helping us locate all of the individuals that we need. It’s just going to take a little time.”

The victim in the case is identified as 30-year-old Melanie Katherine Nelson of Marshalltown. The chief says Nelson was crossing a street about 10 P-M Saturday when she was struck by a pickup. She later died at the hospital.

