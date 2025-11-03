Trump gives Miller-Meeks his ‘full and complete’ endorsement

President Trump has endorsed Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her race for a fourth term in the U.S. House.

This is the first time since 2020 that Trump has endorsed Miller-Meeks. In a post on social media, Trump called Miller-Meeks “a distinguished medical doctor and Army veteran” who backs his America First policies. Miller-Meeks said it’s “an incredible honor” to have Trump’s backing and she’ll keep working with him “to make sure America’s best days are ahead.”

Miller-Meeks faces a rematch next year with GOP Primary opponent David Pautsch, who finished 12 points behind her in 2022. She’s likely to face-off in the General Election against Christina Bohannan, a Democrat she’s faced twice before. A recount of their 2022 race saw Miller-Meeks win by about 800 votes. Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor, faces two Democrats in the 2026 Primary.