After 45 years, Iowa’s Camp Courageous to get new leader in the new year

The camp in eastern Iowa’s Jones County that’s enjoyed by nearly 10,000 kids and adults with disabilities every year will soon be under new leadership.

Monticello native Craig Stadtmueller is being named the new director and CEO of Camp Courageous in Monticello.

Stadtmueller, who’s currently director of the Jones County Regional Center at Kirkwood Community College, calls the new position a dream come true.

“I have the great fortune of coming from one great and exceptional organization to another,” Stadtmueller says. “One of the things in my life that I’ve always been looking for more opportunities is to work with individuals with disabilities. That’s always been something that’s been big on my wish list and on my heart.”

Stadtmueller grew up on a farm about seven miles from the camp, and he notes, his older sister, Kim, is a longtime camper at the facility. He says he’s long yearned to be able to better serve that community.

He says, “I never anticipated it would be in this role, but this really is the culmination of a lot of hopes and dreams to be able to bring an impact to individuals and families with disabilities.”

Stadtmueller will be replacing Charlie Becker, who’s served for 45 years as the camp’s CEO and director. Becker says he’s thrilled with the coming changes.

“All this is just falling into perfect place like my whole life has, and I think the world of Craig Stadtmueller,” Becker says. “When I asked Craig to please apply because I thought so much of him, between having a sister that’s a camper and his integrity and his whole family are just wonderful people. I just feel so good that he’s accepted the job.”

Under Becker’s leadership, the camp has grown from five buildings to 35, from 40 acres to 400, and from a few hundred campers to nearly 10,000 every year. Stadtmueller will take over on January 5th.

(Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)