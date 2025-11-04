Cornell dean is a finalist for Iowa State University’s presidency

by | Nov 4, 2025

The dean of the College of Agriculture at Cornell University is one of the two finalists to replace Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, who is retiring.

Benjamin Houlton is a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology as well as global development at Cornell. Houlton co-founded a company that works with landowners to remove carbon dioxide from the soil and he directs a 100-acre project on carbon sequestration. This is how he introduced himself as Cornell’s Dean of Agriculture in a video message.

“For the past 15 years, I have built a program focused on global environmental sustainability and most recently been thinking about how we can deploy carbon capture in working lands — that is farmlands and ranching land — to catalyze negative emissions and help produce food in a way that is more resistant to climate change as well as more nutritious.”

Houlton was born and raised in Wisconsin and earned a degree in water chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, a masters in environmental engineering science from Syracuse and a doctorate from Princeton in ecology and evolutionary biology. He previously served on the faculty at the University of California – Davis before his appointment at Cornell in 2020. Iowa State, Cornell, UC-Davis and Wisconsin-Stevens Point are all land-grant universities.

Houlton will visit the ISU campus tomorrow and participate in public forum late Wednesday afternoon. The hour-long forum will be livestreamed on the Board of Regents website.

The name of the other finalist for ISU’s presidency will be released tomorrow morning — and that person is scheduled to be on the Ames campus Thursday.

Radio Iowa