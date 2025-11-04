Feenstra says he’s hoping federal gov’t reopens Thursday

Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’ll join other House Republicans to meet by phone this morning to review the Trump Administration’s response to federal judges who ordered the government to pay SNAP benefits. The administration’s plan is to provide about half of the normal monthly payment to households that qualify for federal food assistance through SNAP.

“We’ve got to get SNAP benefits rolling again,” Feenstra said. “Trump said that, you know, we’re going to get partials done here. I’m saying, ‘Hey, let’s open the government.’ And hopefully we can get that done by Thursday.”

The Trump Administration has said there will likely be delays until SNAP benefits are distributed electronically to the debit cards SNAP recipients use to buy food. Just over $4.5 billion in a USDA contingency fund will be used. “It’s shameful for government to have been shut down. It really is and it puts people in a pinch. We see that with the SNAP program. We see that with people getting furloughed or people not getting a paycheck right now, right?” Feenstra said. “It all comes down to we have to open the government. And it’s painful to see somebody that’s not going to have food or have food insecurity or go to bed tonight going: ‘Am I going to have enough dollars to buy groceries.'”

Feenstra, who is running for governor, spoke to reporters yesterday after a tour of the Food Bank of Iowa, which serves 700 organizations in 55 Iowa counties. “It’s concerning that 10% of our population is worried about food and food insecurity and worried about poverty,” Feenstra said. “…We have to continue as a state looking at that and how we can continue to grow.”

Feenstra’s campaign announced yesterday that he will kick off a statewide tour with an event in Sioux Center next Monday night.