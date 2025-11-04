Nunn meets with ag leaders worried about their finances

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn and a small group of central Iowans from the ag sector say farmers don’t like bailouts, but emergency federal assistance should be considered after tariff tensions roiled the grain markets.

Vernon Flinn, who raises corn, soybeans and cattle in five central Iowa counties, said he’d prefer to have the free market dictate prices, but short term help is needed. “Part of the problem we’re facing is brought on by the government, so I think the government’s got an obligation to help maybe bail guys out of it,” Flinn said.

Flinn recently paid a huge bill to replace two tires that were punctured when a combine rolled over a set of deer antlers in a field. “(With) $4 corn, there’s not a lot of money to go around to buy $26,000 tires,” Flinn said.

Nunn, a Republican from Ankeny, said President Trump’s recent negotiations with China will yield results for Iowa soybean farmers and the Big Beautiful Bill Trump signed in July provides tax benefits to farmers. “No farmer that I’ve ever talked ever says they want a bailout. What they’d like to be able to do is expand their market — that’s both internationally, as the president just showed in his Asia trip, but it’s also domestically — something that the Biden Administration failed to do for us for four years, something that this administration can do for us right now,” Nunn said. “It’s one of the reasons I just had a conversation with (Treasury) Secretary Bessent about opening up E15 year round…and expansion of biofuel consumption in the U.S.”

Nunn hosted a roundtable discussion today at the Heartland Co-op in Carlisle and afterwards the group spoke with reporters as semis rolled through the yard to deliver grain for storage.

“We’re off to a very difficult start this year, with the farm economy what it has been and the crop size with all the fungus and rust that we had,” said Tom Hauschel, the co-op’s CEO. “It’s the most stressful year we’ve had in the entire history of the cooperative.”

The Heartland Co-op was formed in 1987 with the merger of co-ops in Panora, Dallas Center, Minburn and Granger and it expanded in 1993 when a grain business in Carlisle and co-ops in Alleman and Mitchellville joined the enterprise. Hauschel said the financial pressure that started at the farm gate is now being felt at the retail level and federal officials need to develop a long-term plan for the ag sector. “Payments are a short-term fix. It’s not going to solve the problem next year because if we don’t move this ball forward, we’re not going to solve next year’s problems,” Hauschel said, “so this problem is just going to snowball and then we’re going to lose farmers. We’re going to lose the young kids.”

A recent Creighton University survey of rural bank CEOs in Iowa and other Midwest states found a firm majority of the bankers believe President Trump’s approach to trade with China is about right, but nearly 85% of the bankers surveyed support emergency federal payments to farmers due to the financial hit of trade losses.