October wraps up heavy on the heat and short on rain

The final numbers are tallied and state climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month of October ended up being much warmer and drier than usual.

“Overall, the temperature was about 57 degrees and that’s about six degrees above average,” Glisan says, “so around the 13th warmest on record with 153 years of records.”

As for precipitation, Glisan says rain showers were few and far between during October.

“About 6/10 of an inch below the average,” Glisan says. “There was a swath from southwest through central to north-central Iowa in which we saw above-normal rainfall, and a lot of that rain fell in the last week of October.”

As for the month ahead, he says there are strong signals in the forecast through the first half of November indicating warmer-than-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)