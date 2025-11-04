So far, so good for a steady voter turnout

Some Iowa polling places report heavy voter turnout, driven primarily by city council and school board elections.

Also, 56 bond issues are on ballots statewide, to fund a total of $1.7 billion dollars in major projects, from fire stations to schools.

Hamilton County Auditor Kim Schaa has heard of no voting problems in her area today.

“It’s very busy out at the polls,” Schaa says. “We’ve had quite a few calls from people wanting to know where they go to vote and from what we’re hearing at the polls, it’s been pretty steady.”

Iowa’s weather on this Election Day is mostly sunny, with unseasonable high temperatures forecast in the upper 50s in the north to near 70 in the south.

The polls across Iowa are open until 8 tonight.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)