One dead in Sergeant Bluff house fire

One person died in a house fire early this morning in Sergeant Bluff. Fire chief Anthony Gaul says they were called out to the house fire at 4:36 a.m.

“Upon arrival, we did find a two-story residence with flames coming out all windows and all doors on the main level, and the second story,” he says. Gaul says they had already called for additional assistance before arriving. “We divided the fire up and unfortunately we did have a fatality in this and that is being further investigated by the medical examiner’s office,” he says.

Two investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for the cause of the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)