Davenport loses appeal for immunity in deadly building collapse

The Iowa Supreme Court has denied an appeal from the city of Davenport for immunity in the fatal collapse of a building.

The Iowa Supreme Court overruled the district court which said the city and two employees had immunity in the partial collapse of the apartment building in May 2023 that left three people dead. The high court says this case falls under an earlier ruling where they said claims for common law negligence and nuisance claims are not covered by qualified immunity the same as constitutional claims or the violation of specific statutory rights.

The ruling means the class action lawsuit by dozens of survivors against the building’s former owner and the city of Davenport can move forward.

Here’s the full ruling: Davenport Immunity ruling PDF