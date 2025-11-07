Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs police are releasing more information about last night’s death of a pedestrian.

Police say they’ve determined an eastbound car driven by 72-year-old Dennis Stark, of Council Bluffs, struck 47-year-old Heidi Divis, of Omaha, as she was crossing Kanesville Boulevard, walking northbound through the intersection against the walk signal.

The car was traveling east through the intersection with a yellow light when the vehicle struck Divis, who died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Authorities say Stark was showing signs of impairment.

A search warrant was granted to obtain his blood sample.

—Earlier story—

According to Council Bluffs Police, the accident occurred at around 5:47 p.m. near 8th Street and Kanesville Boulevard, when an eastbound vehicle struck a person who was walking northbound through the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in Omaha, where they died.

Authorities say alcohol, speed, and disobedience to traffic control signs and signals were being investigated as possible contributing factors in the collision.

No names have been released while authorities try to notify immediate family members.

The incident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)