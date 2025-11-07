Sand backs taxing out-of-staters that own Iowa property more

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat running for governor, says when it comes to property taxes, he supports taxing out-of-state property owners at a higher rate than Iowa residents.

“I think Iowa should be for Iowans,” Sand said. “…Having people here who we know who they are, we know that it’s not a foreign company, company and that we’re making it easier for Iowans to be able to afford a piece of Iowa is a good idea.”

Sand’s proposal would be for all property — residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural. The latest Iowa State University survey on farmland ownership — done back in 2022 — found about half of Iowa farmland is owned by someone who doesn’t farm. Nearly a quarter of land sold that year was purchased as an investment.

“This comes down to the culture of our state,” Sand said. “Who are our neighbors? How do you know who to talk to if their fence is out and their cattle are wandering?”

Sand made his comments during taping of the “Iowa Press” program that airs tonight on Iowa PBS.

Two of the top 10 individuals or companies that own Iowa farmland are based out of state. The Utah-based trust for the Mormon Church owns at least 22,000 acres of Iowa farmland according to property records reviewed by The Cedar Rapids Gazette. A South Dakota egg company and a property management company based in Delaware each own well over 10,000 acres of Iowa ag land.