Feenstra opens statewide tour with Dordt rally

Congressman Randy Feensta, one of the five Republicans running for governor, has kicked off a statewide campaign tour with an event in Sioux Center.

“I don’t want to climb the Washington ladder. I don’t want to be swallowed up by D.C. games. I want to be right here, fighting for you full time,” Feenstra said. “…Tonight, back home, I am excited to announce that I am running for the governor of Iowa!”

Feenstra spoke to a crowd tonight on the Dordt University campus. It’s his alma mater and where he later taught business and economics classes. Feenstra said it’s been an honor to serve the past five years in the U.S. House, but his time there “is wrapping up” and he wants to bring his experience in helping craft the Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump signed in July back to Iowa.

“Washington isn’t me. I want to be back home,” Feenstra said. “I want to be together. I want to be right here, fighting and taking this state to new heights.”

Feenstra did not mentioned the four other Republicans who are in the governor’s race, but spent a good chunk of his speech criticizing Rob Sand, who is positioned to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor. “Rob Sand, he won’t tell you what he believes. Maybe he thinks truth is too mean. Perhaps he wants everyone to think that he agrees with them or maybe he just doesn’t dare to stand up for anything,” Feenstra said. “Iowa needs a strong leader, one who is respectful, but honest; civil and courageous; and one that doesn’t just go along to get along.”

AUDIO of Feenstra’s speech (runs 13:00)

Feenstra, who lives in his hometown of Hull, said his goal as governor would be to ensure small town values are promoted and preserved. Feenstra greeted people in the crowd, posed for some photos and then spoke to reporters. He expects to vote in the U.S. House Wednesday on the plan to reopen the federal government.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in D.C. and it’s so exciting that we’re going to open finally, after 40 days, the Democrats have finally relented and now can give SNAP benefits and salary dollars back to air traffic controllers and TSA agents and all this stuff,” Feenstra said, “so I’m so grateful for that.”

Feenstra also told reporters he expects work on the Farm Bill to begin in earnest when the House reconvenes.