Four ISU students who died during wartime to be recognized today

The annual Gold Star ceremony is scheduled for this afternoon to honor the memory of Iowa State University students who died while serving in the U.S. military.

ISU spokeswoman Megan Moore says four veterans will be spotlighted at the solemn service on this day before Veterans Day.

“We have two World War 2 veterans, Navy Lieutenant Thomas Smith of Boone, and Army Lieutenant Eugene Armstrong of Jefferson,” Moore says. “And then we’ll be honoring two Vietnam veterans, Army Captain Myron Poock of Sumner, and Marine Corps Captain David Myers of Albion, Nebraska.”

Moore says the program will include stories about each veteran’s courage, service and sacrifices.

“We’re very, very privileged and honored to have family members of theirs in attendance this year,” Moore says, “and it’ll be a great event as we hear their narratives and honor their legacy.”

Organizers say Gold Star Hall connects current students with former students as a living memorial. A team from ISU does extensive research on each of the veterans being featured, including their academic pursuits and other accomplishments.

“Two of them this year were very, very heavily involved in sports,” Moore says. “Eugene Armstrong was very much into swimming, he was a decorated swimmer, and then Thomas Smith, who was actually highlighted in the Iowa Stater magazine by the alumni association. He was a very, very good football player.”

The ceremony at the ISU Memorial Union is scheduled to begin at 4:15 P.M., with a reception and refreshments afterwards.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)