Three dead, one wounded, in Iowa Falls shootings

Iowa Falls police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that claimed three lives.

The Hardin County dispatch center received a 911 call from a person who found multiple people unresponsive at a residence on Willow Lane in Iowa Falls.

When authorities arrived, the bodies of three people from apparent gunshot injuries were discovered.

Another person inside the residence was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Names of the individuals have not been released with the investigation continuing by authorities.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)