U.S. Senate candidate Wahls calls for Schumer to step down

State Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, is calling on Chuck Schumer to resign as the Senate’s minority leader.

Wahls said Schumer has failed to assure an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits established in 2022 for tens of thousands of Iowans. “What we saw last night was unacceptable,” Wahls said during an online news conference this morning. “…Senator Chuck Schumer was unable to lead this party at the exact moment when it was time to fight and I think it is clear as day that it is time for him to step down and make way for a new generation of leaders.”

Wahls did not indicate who he would support as Schumer’s replacement as Senate Minority Leader. Schumer, who is 74, voted no last night on the compromise plan to end the federal government shutdown. “I think it’s pretty clear that this deal would not have happened without his blessing privately,” Wahls said, “and so his decision to vote no on the bill I think reflects his own personal political situation and frankly I think it’s a good illustration of why so many people have lost trust in the leadership of the national Democratic Party.”

Nathan Sage of Indianola and Josh Turek of Council Bluffs, the other Iowa Democrats who’re also running for the U.S. Senate, have both said the health care subsidies are worth fighting for, but have not called for Schumer to resign from his leadership position.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who’s also running for the U.S. Senate, said in a post on social media that after “41 days of chaos,” she’s glad “several Senate Democrats…finally worked with Republicans to begin the process of reopening the government.” Republican Congressman Zach Nunn, in a post on X, said while he’s “grateful 8 Senate Democrats joined (Republicans) to reopen the government…it shouldn’t have taken over a month to get here.” Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks also posted a statement on social media last night. She said ‘8 Democrats finally told Schumer enough is enough, no more using the American people as leverage” in the shutdown standoff.

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has not yet commented on last night’s vote in the Senate. Feenstra, who’s running for governor, is hosting an event tonight in Sioux Center to kick off his statewide campaign tour.