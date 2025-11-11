Miller-Meeks holds often tense town hall

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks faced a vocal crowd in a sometimes tense town hall forum in Keosauqua and defended her votes on a variety of issues.

“We passed a Continuing Resolution to make sure that the government was funded, which included funding for SNAP,” Miller-Meeks said at one point and the crowd reacted, including someone who shouted, “Nope!”

Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa’s first congressional district, responded to questions submitted on slips of paper and read by the general manager of KILJ Radio, who moderated the event. The crowd applauded questions that challenged Miller-Meeks. Many focused on the looming expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Two people were escorted out of the room after making loud statements, including Taylor Wettach, a Democrat who is running in the same district Miller-Meeks represents. He chanted, “vote her out,” as he was removed.

Miller-Meeks drew scattered applause from the crowd when she announced she had not been paid during the shutdown. It was the first town hall Miller-Meeks has held this year. CNN reported in October that Miller-Meeks had told a gathering of Johnson County Republicans that she was not holding town halls just so people could yell at her. Miller-Meeks staff said she was followed to her vehicle yesterday and a brief meeting with reporters after the event was cancelled.

(By Hayden Douglas, KILJ, Mount Pleasant)