School leader in northwest Iowa placed on paid leave

After a two-hour closed session meeting that ended last night, Sioux City’s school board voted to place the district’s superintendent on paid administrative leave.

That leave for Juan Cordova is effective November 6th.

During a brief open session prior to closing the doors, the board’s Dan Greenwell asked a question of the school district’s attorney.

Greenwell asked if person who was the subject of the closed session had to be present, and the attorney said it was up to the board.

After the private meeting, the school board issued a statement saying in part that Iowa law prohibits disclosure of personnel information, adding, the board’s action was consistent with district policy.

There will not be an interim superintendent named as Cordova is still employed by the district. Angela Bemus is the associate superintendent.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)