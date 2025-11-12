Mayoral election in Iowa’s westernmost town is settled

A mayor has been chosen for a small northwest Iowa town after a tie in last week’s election.

Incumbent Willard McFarland and challenger Michael Bohlke tied for mayor of Westfield during last Tuesday’s elections, with 22 votes each. The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors had to draw lots to determine the new mayor of the westernmost town in the state. During their meeting today, supervisor Doug Manley picked one of two pieces of paper out of fellow supervisor Craig Anderson’s cowboy hat — and Manley pulled Bohlke’s name out of the hat.

He will be the next mayor of Westfield. His term begins in January.

(Reporting by Sean Power, KLEM, Le Mars)