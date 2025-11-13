Iowa hunters so far have harvested 22,240 deer this fall

Iowa hunters have so far reported harvesting more than 22,000 deer. “That’s about 3% higher than the prior season, about 3% than the five-year average,” said Pete Hildreth, Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Clayton County has seen the most activity, as 799 deer have been harvested in that northeast Iowa county. At the other end of the scale, hunters in Ida County, in northwest Iowa, have harvested just five deer so far this year. Find the county tallies here.

Hunting seasons for youth and disabled deer hunters ended October 5 and the early muzzleloader season ran October 11-19. The early season for deer hunters using a bow and arrow ends December 5.

“Iowa’s most popular deer season is just around the corner, where roughly 100,000 hunters will take to the timber for our long-awaited gun season which is December 6-10,” Hildreth said, “and then of course our second gun season is December 13-21.”

Deer are typically on the move during breeding season, which begins in mid-October and runs through mid-January, however state officials say peak activity occurs during the first three weeks of November. The fall hunting seasons for wild turkey are also underway and as of this morning hunters have reported harvesting 245 turkeys.