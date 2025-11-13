Man convicted of several felonies missing from Dubuque halfway house

A 35-year-old man who is missing from a state-run halfway house in northeast Iowa has been convicted of several felonies.

Anthony Tyrone Harris of Dubuque was transferred from a state prison to a work release program in Dubuque on October 22 and he failed to report back into the halfway house on Tuesday night. He had been sentenced to prison for assaulting police, third degree domestic abuse assault and third degree burglary in Dubuque County. Online records show he had previously completed a halfway house work release program in mid-2021 after some other convictions in the Dubuque area.

Some other felony charges against Harris date back to 2022 when Harris was arrested in Fayette County. Authorities say when a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to investigate a reported domestic situation, Harris ran and was found hiding near the Upper Iowa University campus.