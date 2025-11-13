New federal law could doom many Iowa CBD businesses

The legislation the president signed last night to end the federal government shutdown could also spell the end for businesses in Iowa that sell CBD and hemp products.

The law caps the amount of THC to less than a half milligram per container for hemp products, while current Iowa law allows up to 10 milligrams of THC per container.

Ashley Lambson, founder of The Happy Can in Urbandale, says the new restrictions could force her to close.

“It’s going to wipe out everything, ointment, CBD, we offer gummies, we offer chocolates, we offer beverages,” Lambson says, “It would eliminate every one of our SKUs if it went as it is today.”

Lambson says the federal law gives sellers of hemp products like her a year before it goes into effect. She says she hopes in that time to work with federal lawmakers to agree on a less restrictive limit.

“You know, the last thing we want to do is see this go away. We’re going to put in the biggest fight we’ve ever had and use every bit of our soul to do it,” she says “We’re going to align with other businesses. There’s over 450 other companies that are being affected by this as well.”

Several Iowa companies make cannabis-infused beverages, including Toppling Goliath Brewing Company in Decorah and Des Moines-based Climbing Kites.

(Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)