Fire destroys abandoned century-old house near Storm Lake

Three fire departments fought a fire last night that destroyed an abandoned, century-old farmhouse south of Storm Lake, near the Buena Vista/Sac County line.

At about 9:30 p.m., the Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched after a passerby spotted flames. When fire fighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames. The Newell and Early Fire Departments provided additional water to fight the blaze.

MidAmerican Energy crews shut off power to the property. Buena Vista County Secondary Roads crews later brought in an excavator to know down unstable portions of the home that continued to smolder. Crews used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Reporting by Lindsay Kruse, KAYL, Storm Lake)