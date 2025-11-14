Koch to pay State of Iowa $1421.40 a year to lease riverfront property

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission has approved leasing a 575 foot stretch along the Mississippi River to the fertilizer plant in southeast Iowa’s Lee County for $1421.40 a year.

Managers of the Koch Fertilizer Plant in southeast Iowa have told state officials they plan to load and unload barges along that part of the river. Two years ago, Koch Industries paid $3.6 to buy the Iowa Fertilizer Plant near Wever. A member of the Iowa Natural Resource Commission said during yesterday’s commission meeting that he appreciates Koch’s investments in Iowa, but the panel is concerned that the fee to lease that land along the Mississippi is well under the fair market value of the property. Another commissioner said when he first read the $1421.40 fee for leasing the property, he thought it must have been a monthly fee.

After extended discussion of the state law used to calculate the fee, five of seven commissioners approved the lease yesterday, but several called for the law to be updated so the fees for similar leases in the future will be higher. Koch representatives who attended yesterday’s commission meeting said their company didn’t set the fee and the company’s application to lease the land had followed state law. The commission-approved lease for Koch will run for five years.

The Natural Resource Commission separately approved a $4024.57 yearly lease to Zen-Noh American Holdings Corporation for 925 feet of riverfront, at the bend of the Mississippi River in Des Moines County. The site will be used for loading and unloading corn and soybeans on barges.