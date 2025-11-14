Plan to reopen eastern Iowa nuclear plant brings mixed reviews

As NextEra Energy moves ahead with plans to reopen the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in eastern Iowa, concerns are being raised about waste storage and water use.

The Iowa Utilities Commission held an informational meeting Thursday where NextEra officials spoke to residents.

Rich Patterson, of Cedar Rapids, says he wants to know more about the potential impacts on the water supply during a drought if a data center is built nearby.

“You’re going to go again, taking water from the river. We have droughts,” Patterson says. “I remember 1988, there will be droughts. We are going to want to drink water and make coffee and take showers.”

Though Google has not announced plans for a data center near the plant, NextEra did sign an agreement to provide Google with most of the plant’s energy.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell says restarting the plant would provide an economic boost for the surrounding community and the state.

“Here in Linn County, we’ll see the benefits firsthand, from new residents and families putting down roots to local businesses, restaurants and service providers thriving with increased demand,” O’Donnell says. “The plant will also generate millions in local tax revenue.”

NextEra Energy needs approval from the Iowa Utilities Commission to start construction on the project near Palo (PAY-low) next year.

(James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)