Bus carrying northwest Iowa girls basketball team in serious accident

The Plymouth County Sheriff has released more details of Saturday’s accident between a Jeep and a van-sized school bus carrying the Remsen St. Mary’s Girls Basketball team, but no word yet on the number of injuries.

The sheriff says the bus stopped on stopped on county road C-80 and attempted to turn left to go northbound on Highway 75. The Jeep was southbound on Highway 75 and collided with the bus. Hinton Fire Chief Cameron Pierce issued a statement, saying the Jeep Compass caught fire and the Remsen St. Mary’s school bus was damaged on the driver’s side. A mass-casualty incident was declared with all patients triaged according to the severity of injuries and taken to ambulances and helicopter to area hospitals.

The Remsen St. Mary’s Girls Basketball team was on its way home from playing a scrimmage at Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The number of victims, their status and their names have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Remsen St. Mary’s administrators posted a message of thanks to people from surrounding towns, neighboring school systems and everyone who had reached out after the accident and they asked for continued prayers for students, coaches, medical teams and first responders.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)