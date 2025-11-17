Man shot and killed in Grundy County after chase

The Iowa DCI is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by officers following a chase.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol attempted to stop a wanted Waterloo man Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Officers say the man fled and during the chase his vehicle became disabled and stopped on the side of the road. They say the man got out with a gun and fired at officers.

Deputies and a State Trooper returned fired and hit the man. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The man’s name and other details have not been released.