NatGeo explorer brings vivid ‘Earth After Dark’ show to Iowa

A world-renown photographer and cinematographer who merges art and science through visual stories will make his first-ever stop in Iowa this week to share his out-of-this-world slide show called Earth After Dark.

As part of the National Geographic Explorer Series, Babak Tafreshi says he strives to create a visual portal to the universe that can reconnect the general public to the night sky and the natural world around us — and above us.

“We are disconnected due to light pollution and a busy lifestyle today and a majority of humanity, especially in the developed world, are living under an artificial sky,” Tafreshi says. “Our Milky Way, for example, is no longer visible.”

From meteor showers to lightning bugs that emerge at dusk on neighborhood streets, he says our eyes open a little wider when we see the stunning photos and videos that display the abundant life in the darkness.

“Life at Night is about nocturnal animals, their natural behavior,” the Iranian-American says, “and how light pollution is impacting and changing biodiversity, from fireflies to sea turtles to pets and migratory birds.”

Tafreshi, a National Geographic contributor since 2012, created The World At Night program in 2007 with the message of “One People, One Sky” and he directs its team of photographers in some 30 countries. He’s bringing his fascinating visual program to the Des Moines Civic Center on Tuesday night.

“It starts with astronomy and the space wonders, zooming from the earth to the universe,” Tafreshi says. “Many of these documentary-style photographs at night are from variety of landmarks and World Heritage sites around the world. And then we merge into the impact of light pollution and the conservation story on animals at nighttime.”

Tafreshi says he’s spent his career documenting wildlife, humanity, and the cosmos — from dark national parks to bright urban areas — with the belief that people everywhere can connect through the shared experience of simply looking up.