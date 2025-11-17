Three Remsen St. Mary’s players suffered major injuries in weekend crash

Three members of the Remsen St. Mary’s Girls Basketball team suffered “major injuries” when the team’s vehicle was involved in an accident Saturday.

Late this afternoon the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said a 16 year old player was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Two other players — a 15 year old and an 18 year old — were taken to a Sioux City hospital, then flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. A fourth player and the team’s coach, who was driving, were taken by ambulance to a Sioux City hospital.

Three other Remsen St Mary’s players were treated at the scene. An assistant coach traveling with the team was not injured.

Officials say the team’s bus was at an intersection, turning to go north on Highway 75, when it was struck by a Jeep going south on the highway. The SUV’s driver, another adult and two children from the Jeep were taken by ambulance to a Sioux City hospital. The Plymouth County Sheriff says the Jeep’s driver had minor injuries and the three other occupants told first responders they were experiencing pain.

The Remsen St. Mary’s School will hold an “Anointing of the Sick” mass on Friday afternoon. The Subway in Le Mars has announced 20% of sales made from 4 ’til 8 p.m. tomorrow will be donated to support the hospitalized students.

The following information was released late this afternoon by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office:

Unit #1: 2014 StarCraft Prodigy MFSA Bus.

Owner: Remsen St. Mary’s School

Total Occupants: 9 Driver #1: Scott A. Willman, age 60, Remsen, IA Injuries: Possible, Complaint of Pain

Transported by Sergeant Bluff Ambulance to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA Occupant #2: Remsen St. Mary’s Girls Assistant Basketball Coach, male age 40,

Uninjured Student #1: Female age 16, Remsen, IA

Injuries: Major Injuries

Transported by Wings Helicopter to Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD Student #2: Female age 15, Remsen IA

Injuries: Major Injuries

Transported by Sioux City Fire Rescue to Unity Point South, Sioux City, IA. Transferred by helicopter to University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha NE Student #3: Female age 18, Remsen IA

Injuries: Major Injuries

Transported by Hinton Ambulance #1 to Unity Point South, Sioux City, IA. Transferred by helicopter to University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha NE Student # 4: Female age 14, LeMars, IA

Injuries: Possible Complaint of Pain

Transported by Sioux City Fire Rescue to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA Student #5: Female age 15, treated at scene not transported Student #6: Female age 16, treated at scene not transported Student #7: Female age 15, treated at scene not transported Unit #2: 2016 Jeep Compass Sport

Owner: Joshua K. Monroy, age 32, LeMars, IA

Total Occupants: 4 Driver #1: Joshua K. Monroy, age 32, LeMars, IA

Injuries: Minor Injuries

Transported by Hinton Ambulance to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA Occupant #2: Clifford M. Monroy, age 32, Pierre, SD

Injuries: Possible Complaint of Pain

Transported by private vehicle to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA Occupant #3: Male, age 3, LeMars, IA

Injuries: Possible Complaint of Pain

Transported by Hinton Ambulance to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA Occupant #4: Male, age 11, Pierre, SD

Injuries: Possible Complaint of Pain

Transported by private vehicle to Unity Point North, Sioux City, IA The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.