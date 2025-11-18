A.G. investigates allegations of professional misconduct against Iowa superintendent

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has voted to launch an investigation of Urbandale Superintendent Rosalie Daca.

The board’s request has been forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General and cites allegations that Daca failed to ensure the safety of students and staff; did not follow certain laws; and falsified or left out information in compliance reports. Daca is currently on medical leave. She has been the superintendent of Urbandale schools since mid-2021.

Members of the Urbandale School Board provided a statement to the Des Moines Register, saying the district “will support Daca through the legal process” and believes the board’s findings “lack merit.” The school board says the district “remains dedicating to cultivating a safe, caring, and supportive learning environment for all students and staff.”