Hinterland fest moves to four days, announces 29 acts for 2026

While many Iowans are thinking of Thanksgiving next week, others are making plans to see live music in the steamy summer of 2026.

The acts are being announced for the popular Hinterland Music Festival that’s held in the southwest Iowa town of Saint Charles.

A total of 29 acts are being released now, with more to come. The four headliners over the four-day fest are: KATSEYE, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, and Kali Uchis, with other acts including: Jessie Murph, Santigold, Geese, Wet Leg, and Minneapolis-based Porch Light.

Founded in 2015, the concert series is billed as a music and camping festival, curated for people who love both music and the outdoors.

The dates are July 30th through the August 2nd and tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

The venue is the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, about 30 miles south of Des Moines.