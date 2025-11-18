Iowa’s U.S. House representatives vote to release Epstein files

The four Iowa Republicans serving in the U-S House have voted for legislation that would force the Justice Department to release documents about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. All but one member of the House voted for the release of the so-called Epstein Files.

First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says releasing the files is “an important step toward ensuring every victim is heard, every predator is exposed, and no one is ever shielded from responsibility again.” Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says Epstein was “a disgusting pedophile” and “anyone who was involved in his exploitation ring should be held accountable.” Third district Congressman Zach Nunn says “Iowans deserve to know the truth about Epstein and his victims deserve justice.”

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra also voted to release the Epstein case files, but has not released a comment on today’s vote. President Trump has indicated he’d sign the legislation, but it has to win approval in the Senate, too, and the Senate’s Republican leader has not committed to scheduling a vote.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart released a written statement, calling Feenstra, Nunn, Hinson and Miller-Meeks “spineless” because none of them signed the petition that forced today’s action and Hart said they only voted yes today because “Trump finally told them to vote for the release.”