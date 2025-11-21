Another tip, another dead end in the case of a missing Mason City woman

A report says Mason City police were back in Minnesota on Thursday to follow up on a tip in connection with the Jodi Huisentruit case, but the trip came up empty.

According to a social media posting by the group that runs the FindJodi.com website, Mason City police were back in Winstead, Minnesota, about 15 miles west from the edge of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, where they were in October of last year, to examine a very old lead that produced no signs of human remains.

Acting Mason City Police Chief Mike McKelvey tells FindJodi.com that officers from his department and Minnesota authorities went to a location where a house had recently been torn down.

Law enforcement used a specially-trained dog to examine the area in reference to a possible lead in the case.

McKelvey says in the areas where the dog showed interest, machinery was used to dig and excavate the site to look for evidence related to the case.

He says the tip did not pan out as nothing was found, but he says they felt it was important to examine the site since the house was recently removed.

Huisentruit was a Mason City TV news anchor when she vanished in 1995.

