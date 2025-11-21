Carrie Underwood to perform at Field of Dreams Movie Site in 2026

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville next year.

Keith Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Events which owns and operates the site, says after the success of the Tim McGraw and Nickelback concerts at the Field of Dream this past Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. Concert Agency has booked three concerts at the Field of Dreams next Labor Day weekend. “They’ve really done an outstanding job this time with Carrie Underwood on Saturday night, Shinedown for Friday night as the headliner and then Creed on Sunday,” Rahe said.

Underwood has had 85 number one hits on the Billboard charts. Shinedown is best known for its 2008 hit “Second Chance” and Creed’s top single “With Arms Wide Open” won a Grammy.

The concert series next September is just one of the big events announced this week. Major League Baseball is returning to the Field of Dreams in 2026. “On August 13, we’ve got the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Minnesota Twins…August 11, we’ve got the Iowa Cubs playing the St. Paul Saints, which is a minor league game,” Rahe says. “We’re thrilled to welcome Major League baseball and everybody back with our new ballpark.”

Rahe wasn’t watching on TV as the Yankees played the White Sox at the Field of Dreams in 2022 or the Cubs played the Reds there following year. He was at the site. “Just to see how excited those professional athletes, like an Aaron Judge and others to walk out of that corn and come onto that beautiful setting, it’s pretty magical,” Rahe said. On July 7 and 8, the Field of Dreams will be hosting the Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game for the Northwest League. It’s a summer-time league in the upper Midwest and Canada for college stand outs.

Ray has had his own experience playing on the Field of Dreams. In the movie, a team of Ghost Players clad in Chicago White Sox uniforms emerge from the corn field. Rahe is head of a group of local “Ghost Players” who’ve been recreating those movie moments at the field since 1989. “People come from all over the United States, all over the world actually,” Rahe said. “I think that’s the key element that with the development that we are doing. It doesn’t change the original movie site whatsoever. This ballfield was built in a farmyard with corn surrounding it and we’re never going to change that.”

Rahe was at the field yesterday and he says people were there who’d made the trip to the iconic site to play catch and take turns at bat.