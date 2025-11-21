First flu death reported in Southwest Iowa

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reports the first flu death of the year.

The information says the individual was an older adult from southwest Iowa. The death comes as the weekly report shows flu levels are very low and in line with what we saw last year at this same time. The information does not say if there were underlying conditions that contributed to the person’s death.

A statement from State Medical Director Robert Kruse says anyone who is feeling sick should stay home to prevent the spread of the flu, and that includes upcoming holiday gatherings. Dr. Kruse says getting a flu shot is another way to help prevent the spread of the disease.